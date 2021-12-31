Fleetwood Town youngsters are handed contract extensions

Dylan Boyle and Sam Bird have both been handed new deals, extending their stay on the Fylde coast.

Midfielder Boyle has signed an extension on his contract, keeping him at the club until June 2022, with the club holding an option for a further year.

The 19-year-old has been involved regularly since his first Fleetwood start in the Papa John’s Trophy towards the end of November.

Fleetwood Town's Dylan Boyle Picture: Fleetwood Town

Since that game, against Bolton Wanderers, he has been on the bench for the final five league matches of the year, making one appearance – also against Bolton – in Town’s 3-0 win.

Boyle has also gained further first-team experience while out on loan with Bamber Bridge, managed by former Town midfielder Jamie Milligan.

Defender Bird has also signed an extended contract which keeps him at the club until June 22.

Fleetwood Town's Sam Bird Picture: Fleetwood Town

As with Boyle, the Cod Army have the option to extend Bird’s contract by a further 12 months.

It shows swift progress for the 18-year-old, who only signed his first professional contract back in April.

This is his first season in the senior set-up and he made his debut for the club in the Papa John’s Trophy against Barrow in October.

He then made his full debut in the same competition against Bolton and, like Boyle, has been named among the substitutes on numerous occasions since.