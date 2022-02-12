Fleetwood Town winger wants to start turning one point into three

Stephen Crainey’s players travel to Cheltenham Town (3pm) for their sixth game in three weeks.

They go into it on the back of four straight draws, leaving them 19th in League One and three points above the drop zone.

Lane said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s another game to look forward to and another game to go into full of confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Lane has scored three times in four matches Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I know the rest of the squad are looking forward to it. I’m really excited and, if we play our game, we’ll be able to pick up a good result.

“We’re looking up the table and we have been for a number of weeks.

“We just need to turn these draws into wins. We are picking up points but we do realise that we’re striving to get the next win.

“We’re four unbeaten now and we’re very positive. We’re looking forward to Saturday, full steam ahead.”

On a personal note, Lane goes into this afternoon’s game with three goals in his last four matches.

He has garnered plenty of attention for his displays this season, culminating in a nomination for January’s League One player of the month award and selection in the EFL team of the season so far for U21s.

Crainey oversaw Lane’s Town trial last summer as he made the move from Hyde United to their U23 set-up.

Having now worked with Crainey at age group and senior levels, Lane spoke highly of him.

He said: “I’ve got a really good relationship with the gaffer.

“Ever since I’ve come in, he’s been brilliant with me: right from when I stepped foot in the building.

“I know – and the rest of the boys know – what he expects from us and what we need to provide.

“It’s intense every day in training but that’s the way we’d rather be.

“The impact not just on myself but the whole squad has been brilliant. We know exactly what he and Baz (first team coach Barry Nicholson) expect and those are the standards we have to meet.

“He’s like that with all the boys, it’s not just myself. The self-confidence he puts in players is brilliant.

“Every day I go in and work hard and he’ll get on to you if you’re not doing what he expects of you.

“The self-confidence every player has at the minute is through him, Baz and the rest of the staff. It’s a case of making sure you repay that faith.”