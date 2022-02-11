Paddy Lane's stunning season no surprise to Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey

The 20-year-old had been with Hyde United before joining Town last summer.

He initially linked up with the U23s, of whom Crainey was in charge at the time.

Paddy Lane managed to show his skills against MK Dons despite the saturated surface at Highbury Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRIME MEDIA IMAGES

Lane’s development has culminated in a nomination for January’s League One player of the month award – won by Rotherham United’s Michael Smith – as well as being named in the EFL team of the season for U21 players.

“He’s been in a different class since he’s come in,” Crainey said.

“Initially, when he came in, he was training with me and the U23s group and I could see his quality in his first session.

“Ever since that day, in every training session and games, he’s been outstanding.

“He’s in one of the highest brackets in the league in terms of goals and assists. He’s doing well and hopefully that can continue until the end of the season.

“I do feel proud, I’d like to think that I maybe have half an eye for a player.

“Paddy, since that first session, I could see he had something. It was just from a technical passing drill, and from his attitude and application. He’s been first class.”

Crainey takes his squad to Cheltenham Town tomorrow as they look for a win after four consecutive draws.

They haven’t been helped by the Highbury playing surface, which has been a victim of the recent weather and fixture congestion.

While it has affected the way Crainey would like to approach games, wins on the board are the main thing right now.

He said: “We look at each individual team that we’re playing differently and how we can hurt the opposition, not in terms of how the pitch plays but how each individual can go and win the game.

“The pitch comes into it a little bit but it’s all about the opposition and how we can hurt them.

“In terms of the overall performances I’ve been really pleased with the attitude and the application.

“Being unbeaten helps keep the momentum going, you don’t want to be losing games of football because the mood in the camp can sometimes go a bit flat.

“We’ve been really upbeat, even drawing games, because I’ve been happy with the performances.

“We’re not going into games and getting battered. I think most of the games, recently, we’ve shaded them and have been unfortunate not to get the winning goals.

“We keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll be fine.”