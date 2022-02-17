Fleetwood Town winger isn't looking too far into the future

The 20-year-old was only last week nominated for the player of the month award in League One and also named in the EFL U21 team of the season so far.

He is one of the leading lights when it comes to assists in League One with eight to his name and, with four goals as well, he is the most productive player in the Cod Army’s squad.

Lane is also a Northern Irish U21 international and, at this rate, full honours may not be far away.

Fleetwood Town's in-form attacker Paddy Lane Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “It’s one of those things where I’m not really thinking about that to be honest.

“I am just focused on the next game coming, whether it is a Saturday or Tuesday. If I look too far in front then I’ll get lost in it.

“If it came about it would be unbelievable but I’m just focused on club football at the minute.

“I might be taken aback by it. I know what it is expected from me when I go on the football pitch at the minute at Fleetwood, I’m loving every second of it.

“I don’t want to look back now, I want to look back when there’s nothing more I can do, whenever that is, in years to come.

“I just want to keep enjoying what I’m doing at the minute because I’m loving every second of it.

“Coming from non-league, it’s a dream.”

Still in his first season as a Town player, Lane has scored some eye-catching goals for the club.

His favourite goal is his first, finding the top corner with a stunning effort to give Town a 2-2 draw when they travelled to Cambridge United in September.

He said: “Cambridge away will always stick out in my mind because it was my first professional goal and the nature of the way it came: it was a good strike.

“I love scoring and creating goals, that’s what I’ve always said.

“I love being able to create those situations and it’s great when you score but I always refer back that it doesn’t matter who scores.

“It’s about getting the win. I could score in a 4-1 defeat and I would be more bothered about the loss.

“I just want us to get the points that we need and what the fans deserve.”