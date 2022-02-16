Stephen Crainey won't allow standards to slip at Fleetwood Town

That 2-0 reverse extended the gap between the Robins and 19th-placed Town to seven points.

The gap the Cod Army will be most concerned about, however, is that between them and the relegation zone, which has been cut to two points.

Stephen Crainey is confident Fleetwood Town can bounce back against Lincoln City Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe are the clubs directly below Fleetwood and both picked up a point on Saturday.

After hosting last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln, who aren’t clear of danger themselves, Fleetwood can look forward to five blockbusters against Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Sunderland –all in the space of 15 days.

Crainey said: “Our standards are high and they are a tight-knit group. We win together and lose together, and that was the case on Saturday.

“We’ve lost the game as a collective – no individual is to blame. We’ll take it on the chin and we’ll move on.

“We’ve had a busy schedule so we’ll rest up this week, get some training in and plan for the Lincoln game and hopefully we’ll get a positive result.

“Every game is tough in League One but we’ll be prepared and ready for Lincoln.

“We still have that cushion but we’ll take each game as it comes. We want to get three points in every single game.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get that at the weekend but hopefully we can bounce back.”