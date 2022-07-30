Fleetwood Town striker wants to take his chance

The 21-year-old striker was excited to have made the move.

He said: “The first time I saw the training ground and the facilities they had, that attracted me straight away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promise Omochere netted in Fleetwood Town's midweek friendly against FC Halifax Town Picture: Adam Gee

“I was speaking to a few of the lads before I made the decision.

“They seemed very friendly and welcoming, and told me I’d fit in here and that I’d do well, so it just felt like the right move at the right time.”

Omochere deferred his studies to join Town, which meant moving away from home.

“I’ve never left home before,” he added.

“A lot of the lads I was playing with all moved to England, to Premier League clubs or Championship clubs, when they were younger and they got scholarships here but I’ve never left.

“Everything is kind of new to me so it was difficult at first – the decision to move over, leave my family and friends to take on this new challenge, to take on this opportunity.”

However, he has quickly settled in and netted his first goal for Town in their midweek friendly win against FC Halifax Town.

Omochere said: “I could have probably had a few more in that game.