Fleetwood Town sign Irish striker Promise Omochere

Town report that they have paid a “substantial fee” for the 21-year-old striker and beat other EFL clubs to sign Omochere on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined Dublin club Bohemian in 2018 and scored 11 goals in 54 appearances, including a run of nine goals in successive games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Promise Omochere Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC

Having joined the LOI's longest-running club in 2018, he became a first-team regular last season and now becomes Fleetwood's seventh signing of the summer.

Dalymount Park club Bohemian have wished Omochere “every success at Fleetwood”.

Omochere was in Germany with Bohemian when he found out about Town’s interest and he told the club’s website: “It has been a mad three days with going home, coming over here to meet the club and things then happened really quickly. There has been a lot of feelings and emotions over the last few days but this move really excites me!

“I grew up watching Scott Brown (Fleetwood head coach) play for Celtic as I know he’s a legend over there. For him to be my manager now, it’s exciting and hopefully I can learn a lot from him.

“I am a forward who can play up top or on the wings, with my preferred position being up front scoring the goals. I am a powerful forward with pac.