Fleetwood Town boss ready for 'huge' game at Port Vale

The Cod Army have had a strong build-up to the new campaign, having won their last three warm-up fixtures against Barrow AFC, Dundee United and FC Halifax Town.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s match against a Vale side who won promotion last season, with Town looking to improve upon 20th position last time out.

Brown said: “We’ve had a couple of good wins in pre-season and it’s key to start winning games but, at the end of the day, the league is the most important thing for myself and for the lads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown Picture: Adam Gee.

“We want to push up that table. We know Fleetwood can do that, especially with the squad they had last season.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time and, for me, Port Vale is a huge game for us.

“I think I always fancy my own team if we manage to play well but we need to be at 100 per cent and we need to make sure we do things right.”

However, Brown could be without some of his squad tomorrow, admitting: “We’ve got a few bodies missing.

“Callum Morton picked up an injury at the start of pre-season so he’s just coming back.

“(Shaun) Rooney is coming back as well but he’s been in training with us.