Fleetwood Town striker targets victories to move them up the League One table
Ellis Harrison knows there can be no let-up as Fleetwood Town continue to seek points.
The striker, signed in January from Portsmouth, has scored twice in seven outings.
He said: “We have to fight in every game, home or away, we need to pick up points.
“A point is the bare minimum, we are not in a position to be losing those games.
“Since I’ve come to the club we’ve lost one game and that’s a credit to the boys, the fight they have shown has been outstanding.”
Town sit three points outside the drop zone despite three goals apiece from Paddy Lane and Anthony Pilkington in the club’s last six games.
Harrison added: “We’ve lacked cutting edge in the last four games. The defence have been class, Pilks has been class, Paddy has been class, the lads have dug in to get those points.
“We’ve been ahead in games, like on Saturday (at Shrewsbury) and come from behind in games and that’s credit to us.”
