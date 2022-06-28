Fleetwood Town players get back to business

The Highbury squad had returned to Poolfoot Farm last Thursday for their first session under the club’s new head coach, Scott Brown.

Having met the new boss, as well as his coaching staff, the Town squad underwent physio tests and an early run before some ball work in the afternoon.

Town youngster Shayden Morris admitted the first day’s running was difficult but that he had felt the benefits of his close-season work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club website: “The running on the first day was tough, but the work I have done during the summer has helped me push on and come back fitter and stronger.

“I feel I did well today in the testing and that hard work during the off-season.

“It’s hard because you go home and want to make sure you spend time with your family, but we know as professional footballers that we need to work so when people are sleeping, we are out making sure we keep to our plans and put in that work if we want to make it.”

Town have also announced two further signings for the club’s development squad with centre-forward Will Russ and left-back Josh Edwards the players in question.

Russ (19) joins the club on July 1 after agreeing a two-year contract with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

He had been on trial with Town, featuring in their Central League fixture against Preston North End at the end of last season.

Edwards has joined from newly-promoted EFL side Stockport County on a two-year contract.

The 18-year-old left-back played for Stockport Town last season on loan, as well as Northern Premier side Stalybridge Celtic.

Academy manager Jack Higgins told the club website: “We saw in the game against Preston that Will has a willingness to work hard and make life difficult for defenders.

“With Josh, he’s a local boy and it’s exciting for us to be working with someone who knows the area as well, and comes highly rated.