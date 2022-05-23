Scott Brown admits he will make mistakes at Fleetwood Town but wants entertainment

As he embarks on his first management role, the former Celtic and Scotland defender has admitted he and assistant Steven Whittaker will make mistakes this season.

He will have to get used to life on the touchline after a glittering playing ended with a season at Aberdeen.

Scott Brown demands effort but not miracles at Fleetwood

Brown wants to bring an entertaining brand of football to Highbury but knows patience will be needed because errors are going to be made by players and staff alike.

He told The Gazette: “We go out there to entertain the fans and they support us. The hardest thing for me now is that I can't go out there and influence that on the park.

"We've got to try and make sure we influence that in training – how we are going to play, the structure of the other team and the shape and discipline off the ball as well.

"Everyone wants to play exciting football and we'll get there. There are going to be small stepping stones.

"Myself and Steven are going to make mistakes. It's our first job and if we don't make mistakes it would be a miracle.

"The lads are going to be making mistakes as well.

"It's probably going to be a little different for them as well because it's going to be a hard pre-season, with the ball but running.