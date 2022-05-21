Owner Andy Pilley leads tributes to Fleetwood Town ‘legend’ Barrie McLoughlin

Barrie gave a lifetime of service at Highbury Stadium and owner Pilley said: “Barrie was a man who I hold in the highest regard. He was a a genuine Fleetwood Town legend.

“When I first arrived at Fleetwood, there were a number of hugely important volunteers who basically kept the club going – and Barrie was as important as any of them.

Andy Pilley (left) with Fleetwood stalwart Barrie McLoughlin Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC

“One day he’d be painting the stand, cleaning up, fixing things and even had a spell as kitman ... and we never paid him a penny. He was a hugely popular, decent and funny man.

“In recent years Barrie and his wife moved to the Isle of Man, so he wasn’t able to get to many games but I know he never lost his passion for the club.”

Midfielder Harrison Biggins has joined Doncaster Rovers following his release by Fleetwood this month.

The 26-year-old played 37 times this season to help Town beat the drop from League One but has now joined one of the relegated sides.

Sheffield-born Biggins has returned to his native South Yorkshire, having made over 100 appearances during five years at Highbury.

His five goals this season included a run of four in three games during December.