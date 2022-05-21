Owner Andy Pilley leads tributes to Fleetwood Town ‘legend’ Barrie McLoughlin

Read More
Barrie gave a lifetime of service at Highbury Stadium and owner Pilley said: “Barrie was a man who I hold in the highest regard. He was a a genuine Fleetwood Town legend.
“When I first arrived at Fleetwood, there were a number of hugely important volunteers who basically kept the club going – and Barrie was as important as any of them.
“One day he’d be painting the stand, cleaning up, fixing things and even had a spell as kitman ... and we never paid him a penny. He was a hugely popular, decent and funny man.
“In recent years Barrie and his wife moved to the Isle of Man, so he wasn’t able to get to many games but I know he never lost his passion for the club.”
Midfielder Harrison Biggins has joined Doncaster Rovers following his release by Fleetwood this month.
The 26-year-old played 37 times this season to help Town beat the drop from League One but has now joined one of the relegated sides.
Sheffield-born Biggins has returned to his native South Yorkshire, having made over 100 appearances during five years at Highbury.
His five goals this season included a run of four in three games during December.
Biggins moved to the Cod Army from non-league outfit Stocksbridge Park Steels, a club Jamie Vardy also played for before joining Fleetwood.