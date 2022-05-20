Fleetwood Town owner talks summer rebuild and players wanting to play for Scott Brown

Brown was appointed as Town head coach last week, taking charge of a team that survived League One relegation on goal difference.

It came in a season without Wes Burns, named in the division’s team of the year after joining Ipswich Town, while Jay Matete departed for Sunderland and James Hill to Bournemouth.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley.

Pilley told The Gazette: “We have to improve, there are going to be a lot of meetings. I’m a firm believer that you have to let managers manage but, with that said, we also need to brainstorm.

“With the funds that Scott will have, I do want to have some input and I do want to give my opinion.

“I’m not going to say, ‘No, you can’t sign him, you have to sign him’. That would be overstepping the mark but I do think I can add value.

“We have some really good people at the football club and I think their opinion is hugely valuable. We’ve got to get the recruitment right. We have to get value for money.

“I had dinner with Scott and Steven Whittaker (assistant head coach) and we’re in a situation where Scott’s phone has been ringing already and there are very good players saying they want to be a part of a Scott Brown team.