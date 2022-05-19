Premier League support for Scott Brown and Fleetwood Town

Brown was appointed on a two-year-deal last week, having called time on a playing career that included more than 20 trophies as well as captaining both Celtic and Scotland.

The Scot takes over a Town squad which survived relegation from League One on goal difference last season – but one which won’t be operating under a transfer embargo next time around.

Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown with current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers during their time at Celtic

They are hoping that the contacts of their new boss will help them in that department, with reported promises of support from Premier League clubs.

While at Celtic, Brown played under the current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, winning the treble treble in 2019.

Pilley said: “Leadership and winning were both high on the scoring mechanism, they were big parts of the process. Contacts are hugely important.

“I spoke to two current Premier League managers for a reference on Scott. They know Scott really well after he played under them.

“An outstanding reference was given. They said I should appoint him in a heartbeat – he has everything that you need.

“The contacts that he has, I’m confident – and we have commitments – that we’ll get support from the Premier League and other clubs.