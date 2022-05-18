Scott Brown explains what he wants from his Fleetwood Town side

Brown was appointed Town head coach last week, but with his players on their summer break it will be a little while before he can get his methods across to his new charges.

The former Celtic captain is well known for his combative style but what does a Scott Brown side look like?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Brown wants his Fleetwood side to get in opponents' faces

He told The Gazette: “It's probably not going to be like I played! My game was about getting tight to people and stopping them having space, that's football.

"You need to get in their faces and you need to win the ball back.

"Watching (Fleetwood’s) games, we're a little bit lightweight, I feel. I feel we step off the game a little bit.

"We give them a little too much respect and time to play through us. We're going to start with a higher press and get in people's faces.

"Hopefully that causes a few problems and gets the fans behind us, especially at home, and we can score some goals and win some games.

"For us, it's about keeping a clean sheet at the back and scoring goals.

"This is a small, tight community but everyone comes together. Hopefully we can be part of that on the park as well as off the park.

"You want to see fighting spirit from the lads, enthusiasm and good body language on the pitch.