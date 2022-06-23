Fleetwood Town fixtures 2022/23

Scott Brown's first EFL game as Town boss will be at Vale Park against the League Two play-off winners on July 30.

The first home game of the campaign will be a week later against Plymouth Argyle.

Highbury will welcome Plymouth Argyle for the first home game of the season

Other matches in the first month of the season include a visit to Morecambe and home clash with Derby County, the first ever league meeting between the clubs. Town also meet League Two champions Forest Green Rovers in the EFL for the first time, starting with a home game on October 25.

Fleetwood are at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, visit Shrewsbury Town on New Year's Day, head to Cambridge United on Good Friday and look forward to welcoming Joey Barton back to Highbury with Bristol Rovers on Easter Monday.

For the second successive season, Town's last away game is at Bolton Wanderers and the campaign ends at home to Ipswich Town on May 6.

JULY

30 Port Vale A

AUGUST

6 Plymouth Argyle H

13 Morecambe A

16 Cheltenham Town H

20 Derby County H

27 Lincoln City A

SEPTEMBER

3 Wycombe Wanderers H

10 Burton Albion A

13 Peterborough United A

17 Charlton Athletic H

24 Oxford United A

OCTOBER

1 Barnsley H

8 Portsmouth A

15 Shrewsbury Town H

22 Exeter City A

25 Forest Green Rovers H

29 Accrington Stanley H

NOVEMBER

12 Bristol Rovers A

19 Bolton Wanderers H

DECEMBER

3 Ipswich Town A

10 Milton Keynes Dons A

17 Cambridge United H

26 Sheffield Wednesday H

29 Barnsley A

JANUARY

1 Shrewsbury Town A

7 Portsmouth H

14 Oxford United H

21 Sheffield Wednesday A

28 Wycombe Wanderers A

FEBRUARY

4 Burton Albion H

11 Charlton Athletic A

14 Peterborough United H

18 Plymouth Argyle A

25 Morecambe H

MARCH

4 Cheltenham Town A

11 Morecambe H

18 Derby County A

25 Lincoln City H

APRIL

1 Exeter City H

7 Cambridge United A

10 Bristol Rovers H

15 Accrington Stanley A

18 Forest Green Rovers A

22 Milton Keynes Dons H

29 Bolton Wanderers A

MAY