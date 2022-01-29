Fleetwood Town new boy targets regular football following loan move from Preston North End

He made the move to Highbury, having played 94 times in all competitions for Preston North End after joining them in the summer of 2017.

The 26-year-old, who began his career with Manchester United, is looking to excite on the Fylde coast but acknowledges he needs the minutes under his belt in order to get back to the top of his game.

Harrop said: “It’s like any footballer, you can’t play one game here and one game there and be amazing.

Josh Harrop featured in Preston North End's FA Cup defeat earlier this month

“You need back-to-back games. It takes five or six games to get match fit, it takes five or six games to get into the rhythm of things.

“That’s what you need as a player, you need regular games to get to your top level of fitness or awareness on the ball and to be able to broadcast what you can do.

“I want to have an impact when I play. I want to be scoring goals, assisting goals, I want to get on the ball and enjoy my football.

“Every opportunity I want to take, I’ll be ready to go.

“A lot of movement helps a player like me because I can get in the pockets and pick passes, it’s how I like to play.

“I like to drift and pick the ball up in little pockets of the pitch. It should be good.”

Harrop has had his struggles this year, having been battling injury.

Those are behind him, however, as he featured in North End’s FA Cup defeat to Cardiff City three weeks ago.

He is available for Town’s home match against Cambridge United this afternoon (3pm) as they look to record a fourth victory from their last half-dozen matches at Highbury.

Harrop added: “It’s been a tough season. I was injured for the first four months and didn’t train, so it wasn’t ideal.

“I’ve been training now for the past month or two. I just want to get games into my legs and get back on the pitch.

“I just had a leading injury from last season that was bugging me.

“It was just a tendon injury and inflammation that was flaring up every time I trained, so it was just a matter of getting that right.

“I was always playing with a little bit of something. It came to a stage where I needed to get it right so I could focus on my football.

“It took a good four months to get it right but now I don’t have to worry about that injury now and I can focus on my football.

“I’ve been in the gym, working hard and training for the last month-and-a-bit now, so I’m ready to go.”