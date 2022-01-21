Fleetwood Town midfielder back in training after hamstring problem

Fellow middle man Jay Matete was not risked from the start against the Millers after a knock but came off the bench.

Town’s head coach said of the pair: “Harrison had a hamstring and has done a bit of training this week, so we’ll speak to the physio and see.

“Jay is in contention but we had a really good performance on Saturday and I have a big decision to make.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“We have a clean bill of health and we look forward to the next challenge at Charlton.”

Talking of midfielders, Crainey provided an update on Jordan Rossiter, who has been out of action since early October.

He said: “Jordan has been a bit stop-start but hopefully, in the next few weeks, he will be able to step it up.

“It’s one step at a time but we hope to have him back before too long.”