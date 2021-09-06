Fleetwood Town head coach wants to lay the foundations for future success

The Cod Army head coach arrived at the end of January, since when he has overhauled the Highbury playing squad.

A number of last season’s line-up have departed with a busy summer seeing 10 new arrivals.

Grayson revealed: “It’s something that I’ve always liked to do at every club I’ve worked at.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I’ve been given time in the past to build a football club and leave it in a really positive manner.

“You go somewhere, get rid of players, bring in younger players, set a model in place for the long-term future to be successful even after I leave.

“There has to be some sort of alignment from the academy to the first team for opportunities to be successful.

“If you can do it by saving money as well, then it’s happy days for everybody.”

Town have had a mixed start to their League One season with a draw, a win and three defeats but Grayson isn’t downhearted.

He said: “I’ve been pleased with our season so far. I’ve mentioned it a few times that, even when we haven’t been getting the results that we’ve deserved, the performances have been good.

“We won’t get carried away with the results recently, like we weren’t getting too down when they weren’t going our way.

“It’s about the long-term project, a new group coming together and things we need to improve on day in and day out.”