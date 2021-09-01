Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson satisfied with summer window shopping

The Cod Army have signed 10 players with the squad now looking drastically different to that which the Highbury head coach inherited at the end of January.

The rebuilding work began towards the end of last season as opportunities arose to move on players including Paddy Madden.

Ryan Edmondson, one of Fleetwood's summer signings, scores his first goal for the club in the Papa John's Trophy win over Leicester Under-21s

It continued this summer with the departures of Josh Morris, Glenn Whelan and Mark Duffy among others.

In their place, Town have brought in a mixture of younger and more experienced men.

They added 33-year-old striker Joe Garner to their ranks at the start of the week, increasing forward options that include young loanees Ryan Edmondson (left) and Callum Morton.

Town were under some constraints as they were unable to pay transfer fees and could only offer wages of £2,500 a week to each player.

It is a structure they felt comfortable working with, though it may have held them back in some respects.

Grayson was, however, happy with the work done in the summer window.

He said: “The window has been OK for us because we’ve known from day one what I had to spend and what I needed.

“We had a clearout in the summer and did a lot of business early.

“We knew the positions we needed to identify over pre-season and the players we’ve got are the ones I wanted, so from our perspective, we are pleased with our window.”