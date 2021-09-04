Fleetwood Town to talk with in-demand youngsters?

James Hill and Jay Matete both have just 12 months left on their respective contracts and have been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Hill is currently away with England’s U20s, a big achievement for the 19-year-old and the Cod Army as their academy product rubs shoulders with talents from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Matete was the subject of multiple bids during the summer.

Fleetwood Town youngster Jay Matete has been the subject of interest from clubs Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Grayson feels Highbury is the best place for the young duo but admits the club possesses the safety net of compensation money should they depart.

He said: “The thing with those sorts of lads is that there have been discussions over the last 12 months anyway – and more recently as well.

“I’m sure now that the window has shut, there will be another opportunity to sit down because they know where they’re going to be now.

“There will be a lot of talks between players to tie them to long-term contracts. Ultimately, they are still under compensation next season if they do leave the football club.

“Given the bids that we’ve had in, that is at least a starting point or a benchmark for if players do leave in the summer and it goes to tribunal – if that is to be the case.

“For both of those players, younger players at this football club, there is no better place to develop yourself, learn your trade and wait for that right opportunity if you’re going to leave here.”