Fleetwood Town head coach has made a quick impact at Highbury

After an opening day League One defeat to Port Vale, the Cod Army have bounced back with consecutive wins over Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic.
Andrew said: “Losing (the opening game) 2-1 wasn’t a nice feeling but we’ve bounced back now with two games and two wins, so we just keep looking forward.
“From day one we’ve worked tirelessly on the training ground, getting things exactly right and how we want to play, and. fortunately, in the last two games it paid off.”
Before last weekend, Town had been without a home victory since their 1-0 win over Rotherham United on January 15.
They only won one of the 21 league games after that last season, winning 3-1 at Crewe Alexandra at the start of April.
However, Andrew believes that Brown – who replaced Stephen Crainey in May – has brought back that much needed winning mentality.
“He’s brought that drive and the will to win and the need to win,” said the left-back.
“We don’t accept anything other than three points.
“You kind of get used to losing games, which is a bad mindset to be in.
“With the back-to-back wins there, it’s completely changed the atmosphere.”
Fleetwood’s 1-0 win over Championship side Wigan in the Carabao Cup is something to build on after one of their most complete performances in a while.
They face Premier League side Everton in the second round and will need to be at their best to compete with Frank Lampard’s players.
Andrew believes they will keep getting better, as long as they follow their coach’s advice.
He added: “It’s important we take on board what he wants, otherwise it will be a struggle.
“He has this way of playing. He likes us to move the ball out from the back.
“We’ll obviously get better as the games come. There’s always room for improvement and, as long as the lads keep digging in, we’ll be fine.
“Every manager has his way of playing. It takes a bit of adjustment as he’s a new manager but as long as we take on board what he says, and we do what he wants, we’ll be good.”