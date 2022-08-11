Fleetwood Town boss praises Morecambe striker as Cod Army front man heads to Port Vale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that the Cod Army had submitted an offer for the front man, who netted 26 times in all competitions last season.

Town could have space for a new striker in their ranks following Ellis Harrison’s move to Port Vale on Thursday afternoon, while Promise Omochere is absent with a fractured eye socket.

Brown said: “I think it wouldn’t be great if I started talking about somebody else’s player, especially when we’re playing them on Saturday.

Ellis Harrison has left Fleetwood Town for Port Vale Picture: Adam Gee

“I wouldn’t want to disrespect the player or the team and, for us, it’s more about us going forward.

“Cole is a great player and it’s going to be hard for us to play against him on Saturday.

“For us, it’s not about talking about opportunities to get other players, it’s more about concentrating on ourselves.

“We’ve brought Promise in as well, so we’ll obviously have a look about but, as it stands now going into the game, we’re more concentrating on how we’re going to play.

“As I say he’s a fantastic player, but we’ve got a great team here.”

Harrison’s departure for an undisclosed fee comes only seven months after he joined the Cod Army from Portsmouth.

The 28-year-old scored six times in 20 appearances as they avoided relegation last season.