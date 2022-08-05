Fleetwood striker Promise Omochere sidelined with fractured eye socket

The former Bohemians frontman was chosen as Town's central striker for the season-opening 2-1 defeat at Port Vale last Saturday.

However, he suffered the horrific injury in the 73rd minute, having played a part the Dan Batty's goal which had got the Scott Brown era as Fleetwood boss off to a flying start.

Promise Omochere started ahead of Joe Garner (right) at Port Vale Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Head coach Brown said of the injury: “It's not a nice one but he's looking a lot better and he can open his eye. He has meetings with consultants.”

“He was very brave going in for that challenge, which was just two players wanting to win the ball … but their player was a bit quicker.

“Promise hadn’t started badly. He put a shift in and has an assist but he has a lot to learn.”

Brown admits that fielding Omochere ahead of the more experienced Joe Garner and Ellis Harrison, who both came off the bench, may have been a mistake.

He added: “We played Promise for his pace and maybe we didn't use it as much as we should.

"We want quality players coming off the bench and we had that up ton on Saturday.

“Maybe I should have played one of them but Promise wants to show what a top-quality player he is. He is a great lad who wants to be a winner.