Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says Tom Clarke move to Halifax suits all parties

The two-year deal was confirmed on Saturday morning, ahead of Fleetwood's League One opener at Port Vale, and the 34-year-old played for the National League club in that afternoon's friendly win over Curzon Ashton.
The former Preston North End captain, who joined Fleetwood last summer after a season at Salford City, made 36 appearances for Town in 2021/22, scoring twice.
At the end of that campaign, Fleetwood triggered the extension option in his contract to cover this season.
Head coach Brown said of the move: “Tom did a fantastic job at the club last year but I want to try and keep a high line.
“He maybe wasn't going to play as many minutes as he wanted.
“He's away to Halifax, it's close to home and he has a young kid as well. I think it was a perfect situation for ourselves as a team and for Tom.”
The deal followed a friendly between the two clubs at Poolfoot Farm last Tuesday.
Halifax boss Chris Millington hailed Clarke a “brilliant signing”, which came about through a conversation with the player’s elder brother Nathan, who finished his own career with Halifax.
Millington told the Halifax Courier: “it's a dream move in some respects for Tom, to come and play for his hometown club.
"And it's also a dream move for us to be able to secure the services of such a highly respected professional."