Fleetwood Town confirm second Croatian pre-season friendly

The Cod Army had already lined up a behind-closed-doors game against Championship new boys Rotherham United this Thursday.

They will now face Croatian opposition in the form of HNK Orijent 1919 during their time in Pula with tickets available from Orijent’s official website

It completes Town’s pre-season schedule for the month ahead of the new League One season, which gets underway against Port Vale on Saturday, July 30.

Scott Brown and his Fleetwood Town players have a second pre-season game in Croatia

Their first match was played, again behind closed doors, last weekend when Tranmere Rovers visited Poolfoot Farm.

That saw both sides play out a 2-2 draw with Toto Nsiala and Paddy Lane scoring for the Cod Army.

Once Town return from their Croatian training camp, they have another private friendly against Championship opposition when they travel to Stoke City on Saturday, July 16.

Next up after that is a match at Barrow AFC on Tuesday, July 19 before their preparations end on home soil as Dundee United visit Highbury on Saturday, July 23.

Town’s Poolfoot Farm training base also staged a CPD event last week for coaches working in the women’s game, on behalf of the FA and the England Lionesses talent ID programme.

The session was hosted by local junior coaches, as well as FA and England Lionesses Under-15s coaches Amanda Goodwin and Jemma Entwistle, who delivered a football training session to all the girls who turned up.