Fleetwood Town boss was a big incentive for Highbury new boy

After weeks of speculation, Vela has agreed a three-year deal with the Cod Army upon the completion of his contract at Shrewsbury Town.

The 28-year-old followed Shaun Rooney through the Highbury entrance as Brown looks to improve on last season’s 20th position in League One.

Vela told the club website: “I’ve had two good seasons at Shrewsbury Town in the last couple of years and that showed me that this is a tough league, where you play Saturday-Tuesday and it’s tough.

“There are some big teams in this division now as well like Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich (Town), so going to places like that will be good experiences for all involved.

“I’m looking forward to the move, it’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks now and after meeting the manager, I can’t wait to get going.

“The gaffer was a big draw because of the position and how he played during his career, he’s a legend in Scottish football and he’s got every chance of being a good manager.