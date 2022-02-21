Fleetwood Town boss isn't setting a points target for League One survival

Having seen last Saturday’s home game against Lincoln City postponed as a result of that morning’s snowfall, Town are due to play again tomorrow night.

Sheffield Wednesday are scheduled to visit Highbury for a match where both sides need the points for vastly different reasons.

After five wins in six, the Owls could break into the play-off places if they post another three points and results elsewhere go their way.

Fleetwood Town saw Saturday's match postponed Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town, for their part, stayed 19th in the table as teams in and around them were either beaten by the weather or their opponents on the pitch.

The match between Shrewsbury Town and Morecambe was postponed, AFC Wimbledon were beaten at Bolton Wanderers, while Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers lost to Plymouth Argyle and Wednesday respectively.

It meant Town stayed just out of the drop zone, two points clear of Morecambe with 32 points from 31 matches.

The Shrimps’ manager, Stephen Robinson, has said he’s targeting 49 or 50 points to avoid finishing in the bottom four.

When asked if he had a target in mind for survival, Crainey responded: “It’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

“We can’t look too far ahead. There’s lots of points to play for, so we have to start winning games.

“We’ve had lots of draws recently and we have to turn those draws into wins.”