Fleetwood Town's home game with Lincoln City falls foul of the weather

The game at Highbury has fallen foul of the snowy conditions which arrived on the Fylde coast this morning.

Revealing the decision, a Town statement said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm today’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Lincoln City has been postponed after continuous snowfall at Highbury Stadium which started at 10.30am.

“The referee conducted a pitch inspection at 12:30pm and they deemed the pitch unplayable after the recent snowfall on the Fylde coast.

“A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course, and tickets will be moved over to the rearranged fixture.”