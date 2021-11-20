Fleetwood Town boss isn't fazed by EFL restrictions

The loan has meant although Town can make signings, they cannot pay a transfer fee and are limited to paying a maximum wage of £2,500 a week.

It also means they can only register 22 players in their squad, which would otherwise be 25, and has put added strain on the Cod Army camp as injuries have mounted up.

In terms of paying back the loan, Grayson said: “We’d all like it to be done but if it happens, it happens. I’ve no qualms with it.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“We spoke in the summer about what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“If it is still in place then we might have to chop and change a few things around.

“Some things are taken out of our hands with potential offers for players and you just have to deal with that.

“We’re looking into that window already of players that might be available to us, which areas we’d like to strengthen, whether we’d be able to release a player’s spot to bring new ones in.

“We’re doing all that work so we’ll see where it takes us.”

Fleetwood are back in action this afternoon when they welcome Morecambe to Highbury (3pm).

Grayson added: “We’ve had a tough run of games in playing 10 of the top 11 but that’s no excuse. You have to play them all at some point.

“We want to win matches, the next one is the most important for us.

“It’s a really tight division. You only have to look above and a couple of back-to-back wins can get you into some really good positions in the league.

“It’s so competitive, you only have to look at the teams in the division. It’s the strongest this division has been for years and years.”

Morecambe travel to Highbury after winning promotion through the play-offs last season with Grayson wary of Cole Stockton, who has 11 league goals so far.

He said: “First and foremost, to get promoted proved everyone wrong.

“They were always relegation favourites under their previous managers. To get promoted and then lose the manager that got them promoted (Derek Adams) was a real body blow.

“Stephen Robinson has come in and done a good job, he’s got the momentum of promotion and winning games early on in the season.

“They have some good players, Stockton is the second leading goalscorer in the division. We need to make sure we’re aware of him and some other players.”