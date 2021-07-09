Fleetwood Town: Business as usual despite EFL's transfer embargo

The embargo does not mean the Cod Army cannot sign players, though they must not pay fees to bring in new talent and cannot pay a player wages of more than £2,500 a week.

Fleetwood are among eight clubs revealed by the EFL to be operating under an embargo. In Fleetwood’s case, the sanction is the result of the club not making full repayment of a loan received on top of last season’s grant aid.

Simon Grayson's summer transfer plans have not been impeded by the embargo

This embargo has been in place all summer and Fleetwood have brought in five players so far on both permanent and loan deals.

The wage restriction is no hindrance to Simon Grayson’s (left) plans as the £2,500 limit was already in place for all League One and League Two clubs when the salary cap was introduced last season and it has been continued by Fleetwood, who seized the opportunity to reduce their wage bill and tighten the pursestrings moving forward.

Although the club will be under the embargo for 12 months, The Gazette understands it is business as usual for Town, who are not currently prepared to pay fees for players or to pay wages above £2,500 a week anyway.

The other clubs hit by an embargo are Town’s League One rivals Gillingham, Championship clubs Derby County, Hull City and Reading, as well as League Two trio Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Swindon Town.

Town have signed Max Clark, Tom Clarke, Ryan Edmondson, Brad Halliday and Harry Wright this summer.