Fleetwood Town boss happy with Cheltenham Town clean sheet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last Saturday’s point at Morecambe, the Cod Army made it back-to-back draws when Tuesday’s home game with Cheltenham Town ended goalless.

The head coach praised his players’ desire as they maintained their unbeaten start at home, despite having the better chances to win the contest.

“I was happy with the clean sheet,” reflected the former Scottish international.

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown Picture: Adam Gee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought we created some chances, especially late on. I thought we looked the fitter team at the end of the game and, for me, that’s a positive.

“The lads fought very, very well. Overall, I’m quite pleased with the lads for their attitude and their willingness to go and win second balls because we know Cheltenham are a physical team and we’ve stuck up for ourselves. I was impressed with that.

“For me, it was about showing our attitude and our desire and they had that fighting spirit for each other.

“We tried to play, we tried to be a bit more direct than I would have liked but, as I say, I’m proud of the lads for their fighting spirit and their desire to come back late on.

“We defended our set plays and I thought we looked the stronger team in the last five or 10 minutes.

“We rode our luck a bit in the first half, but could have scored a couple late on.