Fleetwood Town boss bemoans refereeing decisions in Cheltenham Town draw
Scott Brown hit out at referee Andrew Kitchen after his Fleetwood Town players were held to a goalless draw by Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.
The match at Highbury saw Cod Army striker Callum Morton brought down by last man Taylor Perry just before the break, in what arguably could have been a sending off for the Robins’ defender.
Brown was also adamant that the officials missed a clear penalty in the second half, when Morton was again brought down, as his charges were forced to settle for a point on home soil.
“I thought the referee got the big decisions wrong,” said the former Celtic and Scotland captain afterwards.
Most Popular
-
1
8s and 9s across the board: How Blackpool's players rated during gutsy QPR win
-
2
Michael Appleton on Blackpool’s win at QPR, injury concerns and ‘brilliant’ travelling fans
-
3
Charlton Athletic boss discusses Charlie Kirk’s future after re-emergence of Blackpool links
-
4
Michael Appleton provides update on Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini after QPR win
-
5
Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino handed first league start in Blackpool's trip to QPR
“I think there’s definitely a penalty in the second half and for me, when Callum Morton goes through in the first half, I think they got that decision wrong as well.
“At the end of the day we could have created a few more chances and, if the referee manages to get that decision right in the first half, then we probably play 50 minutes with 11 against 10.
“It’s big decisions on the day which make or break us and unfortunately it wasn’t to be.
“For me, the referee had a bad game overall and I think that’s what it (fiery second half) came down to.
“You need the big decisions to go for you sometimes and they didn’t go for us, but that’s part and parcel of the game.”
The draw was Town’s second in their opening four matches, leaving them 15th in the early League One table ahead of Derby County’s visit on Saturday.