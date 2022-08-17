Fleetwood Town boss bemoans refereeing decisions in Cheltenham Town draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at Highbury saw Cod Army striker Callum Morton brought down by last man Taylor Perry just before the break, in what arguably could have been a sending off for the Robins’ defender.

Brown was also adamant that the officials missed a clear penalty in the second half, when Morton was again brought down, as his charges were forced to settle for a point on home soil.

“I thought the referee got the big decisions wrong,” said the former Celtic and Scotland captain afterwards.

Fleetwood Town striker Callum Morton was at the centre of two refereeing decisions Picture: Adam Gee

“I think there’s definitely a penalty in the second half and for me, when Callum Morton goes through in the first half, I think they got that decision wrong as well.

“At the end of the day we could have created a few more chances and, if the referee manages to get that decision right in the first half, then we probably play 50 minutes with 11 against 10.

“It’s big decisions on the day which make or break us and unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“For me, the referee had a bad game overall and I think that’s what it (fiery second half) came down to.

“You need the big decisions to go for you sometimes and they didn’t go for us, but that’s part and parcel of the game.”