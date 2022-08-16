Fleetwood 0 Cheltenham 0: Plenty of chances in goalless clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown’s side have started well at Highbury, with an impressive league win over Plymouth Argyle and an EFL first-round success against Wigan Athletic.

They were close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute, when Harvey Macadam forced Luke Southwood into a diving save with an effort from 20 yards.

Carlos Mendes Gomes was in the Fleetwood starting line-up against Cheltenham just hours after his load signing was confirmed Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Left-back Danny Andrew sent a shot wide from long range against his old club but Cheltenham then enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Shaun Rooney was dispossessed by Dan Nlundulu, who fired over the bar for the visitors and Caleb Taylor caused problems with his height from set-piece deliveries.

One header from Taylor fell for Nlundulu in the six-yard box but Fleetwood managed to clear their lines after a frantic scramble.

Alfie May curled an effort just wide after good work from Liam Sercombe but Town goalkeeper Jay Lynch was not seriously tested as new loan keeper Jakub Stolarczyk watched from the bench.

Cods skipper Josh Vela was cautioned for a trip on May 10 minutes before half-time and Taylor sent a looping header just over the bar from Sercombe’s free-kick.

Carlos Mendes Gomes, who arrived hours before kick-off on a season-long loan from Luton Town and was named in the starting side, was withdrawn after 36 minutes and replaced by Joe Garner.

There was controversy four minutes before half-time, when Fleetwood broke at pace and Callum Morton was played through on goal.

He was challenged by Taylor Perry on the edge of the box and despite Fleetwood’s screams for a penalty, referee Andrew Kitchen was not interested.

Garner set up Morton for Fleetwood’s first attempt after the break but the forward was off-target after cutting in from the left on to his right foot.

Josh Earl blocked May’s shot after a pull-back from Ryan Jackson and Perry volleyed over for Cheltenham, who had lost all four previous games this season.

Andrew was shown a yellow card after catching Jackson with a late challenge on the hour.

Dan Batty connected well with a shot, after Andrew’s corner was cleared to him on the edge of the box in the 65th minute, but the effort was deflected just wide off Elliot Bonds.

Rooney reached a Batty free-kick but his header was easy for Southwood.

May’s speculative effort had Lynch back-pedalling to touch the ball on to the bar as the visitors nearly snatched it in the 87th minute.

Toto Nsiala saw another header plucked out of the air by Southwood and Andrew’s free-kick crashed straight into the defensive wall before the game entered stoppage time.

There were five added minutes and Fleetwood did all the attacking in search of maximum point but Cheltenham held on to break their duck under new head coach Wade Elliott.

Fleetwood slip a spot to 14th with five points from four games.

Fleetwood: Lynch; Rooney, Nsiala, Earl, Andrew; Batty (Hayes 73), Macadam (Wiredu 62), Vela; Morton, Mendes Gomes (J Garner 36), Omochere. Subs not used: Stolarczyk, G Garner, Johnston, Baker.