Fleetwood sign Luton winger Carlos Mendes Gomes
Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan from Championship club Luton Town.
The 23-year-old made his name during a three-year stint at Morecambe, which ended with a matchwinning goal in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May last year.
The Spaniard, born in Senegal, scored 18 goals in 91 appearances for the Shrimps before moving on to Luton last summer.
He has played 15 games for the Hatters, 10 of those in the Championship, scoring twice.
Mendes Gomes netted a cracker a week ago in the Carabao Cup defeat by Newport County, his only appearance so far this season.
The former Getafe and Atletico Madrid youth player, whose first English club was West Didsbury and Chorlton in the North West Counties League, is set to wear the number seven shirt for Fleetwood.
His arrival boosts Scott Brown's attacking options following last week's departure of Ellis Harrison to Port Vale.