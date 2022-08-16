Fleetwood sign Luton winger Carlos Mendes Gomes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old made his name during a three-year stint at Morecambe, which ended with a matchwinning goal in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May last year.

The Spaniard, born in Senegal, scored 18 goals in 91 appearances for the Shrimps before moving on to Luton last summer.

Carlos Mendes Gomes adds to Fleetwood's attacking options Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN

He has played 15 games for the Hatters, 10 of those in the Championship, scoring twice.

Mendes Gomes netted a cracker a week ago in the Carabao Cup defeat by Newport County, his only appearance so far this season.

The former Getafe and Atletico Madrid youth player, whose first English club was West Didsbury and Chorlton in the North West Counties League, is set to wear the number seven shirt for Fleetwood.