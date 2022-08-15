Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk ready for challenge at Fleetwood Town

The Polish 21-year-old has been with the Premier League club since the age of 16 is yet to make his senior debut, though last seson he made five appearances for the Foxes Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy and 13 for Dunfermline on loan. He played alongside Town goalkeeping coach Owain Fon Williams at the Scottish Championship club.
Leicester boss manager Brendan Rodgers said: "In Jakub we have a really, really, really big talent, who I think is going to be an outstanding keeper at the very highest level but he needs to get out on loan.”
Stolarczyk said: “I want to play regularly, and I know that there will be competition for places from Jay (Lynch) and Alex (Cairns).
"I know it’s not going to be easy but that’s why I wanted to come here. I wanted to challenge myself with this loan.
" I want to do my best for the club as that’s the way I’m going to advance my career and I just can’t wait to get started.”
Summer signing Lynch has been favoured by boss Scott Brown so far.
Next opponents Cheltenham (7.45pm) have lost all four matches this season, including a 7-0 home thrashing by Exeter City in the Carabao Cup.
Fleetwood's home tie with Everton in the second round of that competition will take place next Tuesday at 7.45pm.