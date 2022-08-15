Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown wants more urgency for visit of Cheltenham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s something the head coach felt was missing in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Saturday, when Fleetwood trailed at the interval.

And Brown admitted: “We did nothing in the final third in that first half.

Scott Brown felt his Fleetwood side improved in the second half at Morecambe. Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY.

“There were no forward passes and no high-intensity press.

"I understand it was 30 degrees but it’s the urgency with the ball and the speed with the ball. We didn’t really have that in the first half.

"We made a couple of subs at the start of the second half and they brought some urgency with it (Cian Hayes played the whole second half, with Promise Omochere and Joe Garner introduced after an hour), and I thought the last 20 minutes was more of what we’re about.

“They were pressing higher up the park and forcing mistakes.

“As soon as the ball was kept out, we got it back and were attacking again.

"For us, it’s all about the second phase. It’s about understanding teams are going to catch you on the counter.

“If teams are going to let you have a lot of possession and sit quite deep with pace and quality going forward, that’s the plan.”