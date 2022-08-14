Scott Brown tells Fleetwood to stop sloppy play after draw at Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Gnahoua fired home a fine opener in the first half for the hosts before Danny Andrew’s strike rescued a point with seven minutes left.

Tensions boiled over on a scorching afternoon as Paddy Lane saw red in the sixth minute of stoppage time for a reckless late challenge on Shane McLoughlin.

Scott Brown with Paddy Lane, who was sent off in the final moments at Morecambe Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Celtic great Brown wants to ensure his side cut out the “sloppy mistakes” which cost them.

The Town boss said: “I thought we controlled the game. They forced us into mistakes and at one stage they created chances from the mistakes they were forcing us into down one side.

“We were sloppy at times and they created chances from that.

"They hit the post and scored their goal from us being sloppy. That means us being out of shape and us being ill-disciplined.

“I felt we went too high too early in the first half.

"We had a front five and for me we’ve never coached a front five, so I didn’t understand what the lads were doing with that.

“At the same time I understand that they want to go forward and want to score goals.

“Morecambe sat deep and that makes it hard to create space.

“We’ve got to be a lot smarter and self aware of the space.