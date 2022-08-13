Morecambe 1 Fleetwood 1: Andrew equaliser saves day for Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Brown's side produced a poor first-half showing and trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to Arthur Gnahoua's 33rd minute opener and things could have been worse had it not been for the heroics of Jay Lynch who made a number of vital blocks.

But the Cod Army were much better after the break and caused the Shrimps a number of problems and deserved their leveller seven minutes from time when left back Andrew moved inside and curled a delightful right foot effort into the roof of Connor Ripley's goal.

The only downside to Fleetwood's second half showing was the 94th minute sending off of Paddy Lane for a rash tackle on Shane McLoughlin that earned him a straight red card.

Fleetwood celebrate Danny Andrew's equaliser at Morecambe Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Fleetwood started well with Ged Garner flashing a long range shot wide but the home side then began to take charge and took the lead just after the half hour when Ash Hunter teed up Gnahoua who lashed a fierce shot past Lynch from a tight angle.

Hunter then hit the post after latching onto a poor Brendan Wiredu back pass and visiting jeeper Lynch making two superb saves from Gnahoua in the closing stages of the half to keep his side in the game.

Fleetwood looked a different proposition in the second half with Shaun Rooney, Garner and Lane wasting good chances and Cian Hayes seeing a goalbound shot well blocked by Ryan Delaney.

Morecambe had a golden chance to make it 2-0 when Dylan Connolly was played in on goal by Donald Love only to be denied by Lynch again 12 minutes from time who produced another fine save.

The keeper was rewarded as his side earned a share of the spoils with Andrews's fantastic finish to set up a frantic finale but both sides had to be happy with a share of the spoils.

Morecambe: Ripley, Delaney, Rawson, Love, Gibson (Watts 84), Fane, Taylor, Melbourne, Hunter (McLoughlin 84), Obika, Gnahoua (Connolly 77). Subs not used: Smith, Cooney, O'Connor.