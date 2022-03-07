Two late goals sunk the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium, having battled hard for long periods in a game lacking any real quality.

When the quality was needed, it was the Tractor Boys who delivered it with Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson finding the net.

That condemned Crainey’s struggling players to a third defeat in their last four League One outings.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey saw his team beaten at the weekend

It leaves the Cod Army without a league win in their last nine matches: worrying form which continues to see them hovering ominously just above the relegation spaces.

“First and foremost I’m disappointed to lose the game,” admitted Crainey.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game first half, there were not many chances in the game.

“I felt as though a goal was going to come from a set-play. Obviously we gave a foul away and then don’t react well enough from it. Ipswich break away and score.

“The second goal we’re chasing the game a bit, they break in behind us, and then get another. So from that point of view it’s a wee bit frustrating.”

All of the bottom six lost, so Town stayed 19th in the table and two points clear of the bottom four ahead of the midweek trip to Sunderland.

Crainey stressed: “There’s no excuses. We can’t use injuries to make excuses for not winning football games.