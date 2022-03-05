The Cod Army had been hoping to put an end to their eight-game winless streak and inflict a first defeat in seven on their visitors.

However, Ipswich’s late goals meant Stephen Crainey’s men still have plenty of work to do to remain clear of the League One relegation places.

The deadlock-breaking goal was also galling for Fleetwood since Morsy could perhaps have considered himself fortunate to have avoided a red card for a poor challenge on Carl Johnston late in the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town defender Zak Jules Picture: PRiME Media Images Limited

Toto Nsiala came in to make a back five and Paddy Lane joined the midfield while further forward, Anthony Pilkington got the nod to start, playing in behind Ellis Harrison.

Ipswich, a side still on the outskirts of the play-off picture, dominated possession in the first half but created little in open play.

They did, however, go close through George Edmundson, who headed Conor Chaplin’s corner wide.

Chaplin himself also sent a snapshot right down Alex Cairns’ throat inside the first 10 minutes.

It took 18 minutes before Town launched any sort of meaningful attack on the Ipswich goal.

Danny Andrew tested keeper Christian Walton with a shot on the run after Pilkington played him in.

However, most of the openings were being created by the visitors.

Cairns breathed a huge sigh of relief when, with nearly half an hour played, Joe Pigott cleared the bar with a lofted effort

The Fleetwood keeper had advanced from his area to attempt a headed clearance - but only sent the ball into a dangerous area.

As he tried to make up his ground, Pigott tried his luck but couldn’t impart enough dip on his shot.

The Cod Army were thankful for a last-ditch double block from Nsiala shortly before the break.

Jackson looked odds-on to break the deadlock with just Cairns to beat, only to be thwarted by Nsiala’s well-timed challenge with the defender also recovering the quicker of the pair to snuff out the danger.

Though they had defended solidly at the back while players further forward had pressed effectively, Fleetwood almost fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Pigott was again the danger man, pouncing on a loose ball and letting fly.

Fortunately for the hosts, his shot clipped the outside of the post and bounced harmlessly away.

Fleetwood almost made the perfect start to the second half through Tom Clarke, who had advanced for an Andrew free-kick into the danger area.

The defender produced a sweetly-timed low volley that would have fizzed inside the foot of the post had Walton not got down brilliantly to turn the ball the other side of the upright.

Although the sun continued to shine at Highbury, the mood changed on 71 minutes.

It was former Fleetwood man Wes Burns who created the goal, picking out Morsy for a simple tap-in.

That goal signalled a rise in volume from the travelling fans while Fleetwood fans would probably have feared the worst.

Those fears were realised 10 minutes from time when Jackson broke through the line and rolled in the second with a neat finish past the helpless Cairns.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Nsiala, Clarke, Jules, Johnson, Lane (Butterworth 80), Camps, Johnston, Andrew, Pilkington (Hayes 67), Harrison (Morris 88). Subs not used: O’Hara, Garner, Biggins, Boyle.

Ipswich Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Morsy, Burns, Chaplin, Celina (Norwood 90), Thompson, Jackson (Bonne 83), Pigott (Bakinson 66). Subs not used: Hladky, Penney, Aluko, Burgess.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen.

Attendance: 4,190.