Fleetwood Town's self-focus as they prepare for Ipswich Town's visit
Fleetwood Town are focused only on themselves and their ‘13 cup finals’ according to midfielder Carl Johnston.
It is now a key period of the Cod Army’s season as they look to make sure they stay in League One for next season.
They are two points above the relegation zone as they welcome Ipswich Town to Highbury on Saturday.
Despite coming up agaisnt one of the big boys in the division, Johnston says Fleetwood are only looking inward.
He said: "We had a chat and we have 13 cup finals left. We're going to go into them believing we can get three points in every single game.
"We're confident we're good enough to be above that drop zone come the end of the season.
"It's the way it is when you're down there, you're always looking over your shoulder and looking at other results.
"Our main focus is ourselves, we focus on ourselves and what we do here, we won't need to worry about anyone else.
“We've talked about turning the draws into wins, we believe we're very close and we believe we're a very hard team to beat. It's about cutting out some little things and then the wins will come.
“We're better than our league position, where we are in the table isn't a fair reflection of how we're playing. Not many teams go to Fratton Park and go three goals up, it was gutting to lose three points.
"We need to cut out small blips and spells in the games that leak goals, once we have that sorted we're confident we can go and win games.”