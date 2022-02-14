Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey expected more from attacking line-up at Cheltenham

The Town boss says an attacking side was selected with goals in mind in Gloucestershire but the Cod Army created few chances in their 2-0 defeat.

Fleetwood have scored more than once in only one of their last 10 League One games, last month's 3-3 home draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Dan Butterworth continues to get used to his new surroundings at Fleetwood Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Town continue to bed in new forwards and Dan Butterworth has made only two starts alongside Ellis Harrison, who has scored twice in his first eight games.

Crainey said: "I picked a real attacking team and I thought we were going to get goals today but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“To get chances at the top end of the pitch you need to work hard further back down the pitch to get the ball to the forward players, and I don’t think we did that well enough.

"But it's a top group of people in that changing room. Today was an off-day, We don't want too many of those and I'm sure next week we'll bounce back at home to Lincoln City."