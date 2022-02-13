Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town were short in every department at Cheltenham

The Cod Army headed to Gloucestershire desperate to end a run of four straight draws, which had done little to improve their position just above the League One relegation zone.

They did just that but were on the wrong end of a frustrating defeat at Whaddon Road.

Anthony Pilkington was back in the Fleetwood starting line-up at Cheltenham Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Back-to-back victories have seen Michael Duff’s side open up a healthy nine-point cushion over the dreaded bottom floor, but 19th-placed Fleetwood are now only two points clear after managing just four points from their last six fixtures.

“It’s really disappointing,” said Scottish head coach Crainey. "Since I’ve been in a job we’ve really competed and been in a lot of football games.

“Today I didn’t think we were at the races. I didn’t think we competed and I didn’t think we showed that much energy in the game. It’s disappointing in that sense.”

The last time Fleetwood won, they toppled a Rotherham United side who were at the top of the table, making it back-to-back New Year wins after victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Defeat at Charlton Athletic followed to begin Town's difficult spell but Crainey hopes his group can come back stronger.

“The effort and application is always in that group and it has been since day one,” said Crainey, who has been in charge since November and has the job for the rest of the season.

"Unfortunately we were just a yard short in every department today. We’ll analyse it, debrief it and we’ll go again.”