The Coasters drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Solihull Moors at Mill Farm on Tuesday; a result which saw them climb to 15th but only one point clear of the bottom four.

Having seen their seven-game unbeaten run end with defeat to Barnet last weekend, Beech’s players had the perfect start as Nick Haughton and Danny Ormerod put them two up after only 18 minutes.

However, Jack Stevens pulled a goal back four minutes before half-time, after which Joe Sbarra ensured honours were even.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking to the club’s website, the Fylde head coach said: “I was initially very pleased, we had an excellent first half and start to the game and should have scored more goals.

“We were in total control of the football match but just before half-time, we got punished for a mistake.

“We’ve done well in recent games, it’s getting the lads to understand that game management, but we could have won it; we hit the bar with Josh (Kay) and Joe (Westley) had an opening himself too.

“Both teams could argue that they could have gained the three points but from our perspective, it’s great having fighting spirit and coming out playing how we do and scoring the goals we do.