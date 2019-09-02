England FA renames lecture theatre in honour of Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield

The late Jimmy Armfield was remembered as the St George's Park lecture theatre was renamed in his honour earlier today.

The popular former England captain and Blackpool great died at the age of 82 in January 2018.

John Armfield and Duncan Armfield unveil The Jimmy Armfield Lecture Theatre

Armfield was part of Sir Alf Ramsey's triumphant World Cup squad in 1966 and went onto become a successful manager, football writer and broadcaster.

Family, friends and colleagues were in attendance at St George's Park on Monday, when his sons John and Duncan unveiled the newly-renamed Jimmy Armfield Lecture Theatre.

England manager Gareth Southgate spent time with the family before the event, which was attended by Football Association technical director Les Reed and Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor.

"Sometimes in football for all the good and bad, the ups and the downs, there are some real gentlemen that no matter what will always come through for you," Taylor said.

"Jimmy Armfield will be so proud." Armfield's son Duncan said: "This all serves as a great reminder and a great comfort for the family to know that his name will always be kept alive so thank you very much."