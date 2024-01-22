Daniel Gore was a reported target for Blackpool. The 19-year-old is currently at Manchester United. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Port Vale are set to sign Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore who was linked with a move to Blackpool this month.

Gore is ‘closing in’ on a move to Vale Park according to the Manchester Evening News with the Valiants set to win the six-team race for the youngster. Earlier this month, the Seasiders were attributed with interest along with Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town. Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End were also linked but a move to League One was preferred.

Port Vale have won the race according to the MEN because they offered the best assurances over regular football. The move is set to be finalised early this week and he could shortly make his debut.

Gore has two senior appearances for Blackpool this term - appearing against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and then against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day. He has been in the first-team picture for the first part of the campaign and has been in 11 match-day squads.

Port Vale can offer Gore more playing time as early last month they lost Ollie Arblaster who was recalled from his loan by Sheffield United. Blackpool could not offer Weir enough playing time at Bloomfield Road and so, they have seemingly missed out.

Vale have made two loan signings already this window with both having Blackpool connections. Jensen Weir - who was on loan at Bloomfield Road - landed in Staffordshire after his loan from Brighton & Hove Albion was cut short.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams, who was on loan at Blackpool last season has also joined. Neither Weir nor Williams played at the weekend because their game against Wycombe Wanderers was postponed. Former Blackpool loan striker Uche Ikpeazu meanwhile is expected to join Charlton Athletic.

