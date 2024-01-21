Blackpool fans were treated to a rare away day win on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele helped the Seasiders on their way to a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, with Chris Martin being the scorer for the home side.

Prior to the game, Neil Critchley’s side had only won two of their previous league games on the road, but will be hoping to improve their away form in the second half of the season.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the victory over the Pirates:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at the Memorial Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

