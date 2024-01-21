James Husband says the Blackpool squad do not pay attention to the outside noise in the fickle world of football.

James Husband (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

The Seasiders have made a strong start to 2024 following a dip in form over the Christmas period. On Saturday afternoon goals from CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele helped Neil Critchley’s to only their third away win of the season, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Husband was pleased with the performance Blackpool produced, and states the dressing room is starting to believe they can achieve their targets.

"It was massive,” he said.

"Our performances hadn’t been terrible, we just couldn’t get what we wanted from the games. Getting a win at a place like Bristol Rovers is a massive statement for us and to the rest of the league.

"We know we’re capable of digging in, we’ve never questioned that. I know there’s been a few moans and groans about a few things, and rightfully so because we didn’t get the results we needed, but I’ve been at this football club for five years now and I’ve never once questioned the character of a squad.