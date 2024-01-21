Blackpool are starting to believe states senior figure following 'statement' victory over Bristol Rovers
The Seasiders have made a strong start to 2024 following a dip in form over the Christmas period. On Saturday afternoon goals from CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele helped Neil Critchley’s to only their third away win of the season, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.
Husband was pleased with the performance Blackpool produced, and states the dressing room is starting to believe they can achieve their targets.
"It was massive,” he said.
"Our performances hadn’t been terrible, we just couldn’t get what we wanted from the games. Getting a win at a place like Bristol Rovers is a massive statement for us and to the rest of the league.
"We know we’re capable of digging in, we’ve never questioned that. I know there’s been a few moans and groans about a few things, and rightfully so because we didn’t get the results we needed, but I’ve been at this football club for five years now and I’ve never once questioned the character of a squad.
"Football is a fickle world. You can’t control outside noise, all we can control is what is in the dressing room and what we do every day. We’re trying to create the culture of a team that can produce performances like the ones we’ve been doing at home. It’s a collective journey that we’re on. It’s a new set of lads that have come together, which isn’t easy, but we’re all starting to believe.”