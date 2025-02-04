Coasters' players cannot keep making individual errors
The Coasters make the trip on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Oldham Athletic at Mill Farm.
That defeat, Fylde’s fifth in six matches, kept them third-bottom of the National League table but only one point from safety.
It is hoped that tonight’s game will go ahead at the third time of asking, following the weather-related postponements for the matches scheduled on New Year’s Day and January 4.
Speaking to club media last weekend, Phillips said: “I thought we showed spirit, fight, heart; everything you need to win a football match.
“Then you’re hoping for a bit of luck and then you’re hoping that you don’t make individual errors – mistakes, bad decisions – and again, analysing it, it’s cost us again today.
“Until we cut that out and stop it, it’s going to cost us; I can’t keep coming in and saying it all the time.
“Players have to take responsibility and when you analyse the two goals today, it’s individual errors; we can do so much better.
“I feel for the players, we didn’t deserve to lose today; I think you all saw that.
“We’ve got to pick ourselves up now, we’ve got to recover.
“There’s a few tired bodies in there because they’ve put a shift in today and we have to go again on Tuesday, that’s all we can do.”
Fylde have also confirmed that their trip to Gateshead on March 1 will now kick off at 5.30pm after being chosen for coverage on DAZN.