Kevin Phillips has again rued costly mistakes as AFC Fylde look for a return to winning ways at FC Halifax Town this evening (7.45pm).

The Coasters make the trip on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Oldham Athletic at Mill Farm.

That defeat, Fylde’s fifth in six matches, kept them third-bottom of the National League table but only one point from safety.

It is hoped that tonight’s game will go ahead at the third time of asking, following the weather-related postponements for the matches scheduled on New Year’s Day and January 4.

AFC Fylde's coaching team witnessed another defeat last weekend Picture: AFC Fylde

Speaking to club media last weekend, Phillips said: “I thought we showed spirit, fight, heart; everything you need to win a football match.

“Then you’re hoping for a bit of luck and then you’re hoping that you don’t make individual errors – mistakes, bad decisions – and again, analysing it, it’s cost us again today.

“Until we cut that out and stop it, it’s going to cost us; I can’t keep coming in and saying it all the time.

“Players have to take responsibility and when you analyse the two goals today, it’s individual errors; we can do so much better.

“I feel for the players, we didn’t deserve to lose today; I think you all saw that.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up now, we’ve got to recover.

“There’s a few tired bodies in there because they’ve put a shift in today and we have to go again on Tuesday, that’s all we can do.”

Fylde have also confirmed that their trip to Gateshead on March 1 will now kick off at 5.30pm after being chosen for coverage on DAZN.